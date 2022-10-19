Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) volume exceeds 2.01 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On October 18, 2022, Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) opened at $5.71, higher 2.15% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.89 and dropped to $5.62 before settling in for the closing price of $5.58. Price fluctuations for CIM have ranged from $4.91 to $16.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.60% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -29.20% at the time writing. With a float of $228.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $235.31 million.

The firm has a total of 38 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Chimera Investment Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 51.50%.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.37) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.54% during the next five years compared to -3.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Chimera Investment Corporation, CIM], we can find that recorded value of 2.76 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Chimera Investment Corporation’s (CIM) raw stochastic average was set at 13.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.08% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.29. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.85. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.01. The third major resistance level sits at $6.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.47. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.31.

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) Key Stats

There are currently 231,751K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.35 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 937,550 K according to its annual income of 670,110 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 195,360 K and its income totaled -161,330 K.