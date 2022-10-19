COF (Capital One Financial Corporation) climbed 2.18 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

October 18, 2022, Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) trading session started at the price of $100.00, that was 2.18% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $100.41 and dropped to $98.05 before settling in for the closing price of $97.47. A 52-week range for COF has been $90.27 – $174.65.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.40% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 420.00%. With a float of $379.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $391.20 million.

The firm has a total of 53600 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Capital One Financial Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Capital One Financial Corporation is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 90.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 60,564. In this transaction President, U.S. Card of this company sold 600 shares at a rate of $100.94, taking the stock ownership to the 12,243 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 29, when Company’s Controller sold 322 for $108.85, making the entire transaction worth $35,050. This insider now owns 11,392 shares in total.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $5.09) by -$0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 420.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.60% during the next five years compared to 31.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 22.79, a number that is poised to hit 5.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 17.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Capital One Financial Corporation, COF], we can find that recorded value of 2.34 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.68.

During the past 100 days, Capital One Financial Corporation’s (COF) raw stochastic average was set at 24.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $103.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $122.95. Now, the first resistance to watch is $100.65. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $101.71. The third major resistance level sits at $103.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $98.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $96.99. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $95.93.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) Key Stats

There are 383,818K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 39.20 billion. As of now, sales total 32,033 M while income totals 12,390 M. Its latest quarter income was 8,810 M while its last quarter net income were 2,031 M.