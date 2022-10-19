Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) soared 11.20 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on October 18, 2022, with Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) stock priced at $0.84, up 11.20% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8995 and dropped to $0.8342 before settling in for the closing price of $0.80. CGEN’s price has ranged from $0.51 to $7.48 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 53.20% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -8.90%. With a float of $81.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.52 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 73 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.98, operating margin of -584.57, and the pretax margin is -570.05.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Compugen Ltd. is 12.00%, while institutional ownership is 37.90%.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -570.05 while generating a return on equity of -30.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Compugen Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) saw its 5-day average volume 1.98 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Compugen Ltd.’s (CGEN) raw stochastic average was set at 20.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 166.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 93.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0230, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2115. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9127 in the near term. At $0.9387, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9780. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8474, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8081. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7821.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 83.66 million, the company has a total of 86,625K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,000 K while annual income is -34,200 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -9,144 K.