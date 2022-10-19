Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) kicked off at the price of $0.08: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) kicked off on October 18, 2022, at the price of $0.081, down -47.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.09 and dropped to $0.0755 before settling in for the closing price of $0.15. Over the past 52 weeks, COSM has traded in a range of $0.15-$4.59.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 52.80%. While this was happening, with a float of $18.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.54 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 95 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.01, operating margin of -8.06, and the pretax margin is -13.95.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Cosmos Holdings Inc. is 40.46%, while institutional ownership is 6.20%.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -14.16 while generating a return on equity of -7,289.22.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s (COSM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.89

Technical Analysis of Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM)

Looking closely at Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM), its last 5-days average volume was 14.13 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s (COSM) raw stochastic average was set at 0.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 268.10% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 186.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2876, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4142. However, in the short run, Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.0875. Second resistance stands at $0.0960. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1020. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0730, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0670. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0585.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.15 million has total of 26,365K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 56,240 K in contrast with the sum of -7,960 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 13,210 K and last quarter income was -1,240 K.