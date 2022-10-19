Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) 20 Days SMA touches 9.20%: The odds favor the bear

October 18, 2022, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) trading session started at the price of $34.89, that was 4.41% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.63 and dropped to $34.42 before settling in for the closing price of $34.04. A 52-week range for PLAY has been $29.60 – $52.54.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.30% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 146.40%. With a float of $42.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.83 million.

The firm has a total of 13783 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.81, operating margin of +15.02, and the pretax margin is +9.79.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 14, was worth 501,913. In this transaction SVP, Chief Operating Officer of this company bought 14,823 shares at a rate of $33.86, taking the stock ownership to the 31,243 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 12, when Company’s SVP, Chief Procurement Ofc bought 12,154 for $32.81, making the entire transaction worth $398,741. This insider now owns 28,725 shares in total.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 4/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.15) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +8.33 while generating a return on equity of 50.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 146.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.04% during the next five years compared to 1.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.68, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., PLAY], we can find that recorded value of 1.15 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.63.

During the past 100 days, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s (PLAY) raw stochastic average was set at 40.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.76. Now, the first resistance to watch is $35.97. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $36.41. The third major resistance level sits at $37.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.99. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $33.55.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) Key Stats

There are 48,236K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.73 billion. As of now, sales total 1,304 M while income totals 108,640 K. Its latest quarter income was 468,360 K while its last quarter net income were 29,090 K.