Edison International (EIX) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -0.07%

On October 18, 2022, Edison International (NYSE: EIX) opened at $57.83, higher 0.53% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $58.18 and dropped to $56.86 before settling in for the closing price of $57.12. Price fluctuations for EIX have ranged from $54.45 to $73.32 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Utilities sector saw sales topped by 4.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 1.10% at the time writing. With a float of $381.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $381.43 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 13003 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.50, operating margin of +18.92, and the pretax margin is +5.29.

Edison International (EIX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Edison International is 0.09%, while institutional ownership is 90.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 7,692. In this transaction Director of this company bought 111 shares at a rate of $69.30, taking the stock ownership to the 6,178 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 24, when Company’s Director bought 155 for $67.18, making the entire transaction worth $10,413. This insider now owns 6,011 shares in total.

Edison International (EIX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.92) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +5.49 while generating a return on equity of 5.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.35% during the next five years compared to -12.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Edison International (EIX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.33, a number that is poised to hit 1.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Edison International (EIX)

The latest stats from [Edison International, EIX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.04 million was superior to 1.93 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.93.

During the past 100 days, Edison International’s (EIX) raw stochastic average was set at 16.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.46. Now, the first resistance to watch is $58.11. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $58.81. The third major resistance level sits at $59.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $56.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.17. The third support level lies at $55.47 if the price breaches the second support level.

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) Key Stats

There are currently 381,432K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 22.65 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 14,905 M according to its annual income of 925,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,008 M and its income totaled 292,000 K.