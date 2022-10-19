Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 58.25%

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) on October 18, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.29, soaring 58.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.53 and dropped to $0.28 before settling in for the closing price of $0.27. Within the past 52 weeks, HLBZ’s price has moved between $0.24 and $13.70.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -306.30%. With a float of $24.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.74 million.

In an organization with 355 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -164.77, operating margin of -457.74, and the pretax margin is -561.95.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Recreational Vehicles industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Helbiz Inc. is 10.20%, while institutional ownership is 4.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 13, was worth 50,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 200,000 shares at a rate of $0.25, taking the stock ownership to the 5,404,102 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 79,365 for $1.26, making the entire transaction worth $100,000. This insider now owns 5,204,102 shares in total.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.2) by -$0.89. This company achieved a net margin of -560.78 while generating a return on equity of -305.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -306.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.04

Technical Analysis of Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 14.85 million. That was better than the volume of 4.51 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Helbiz Inc.’s (HLBZ) raw stochastic average was set at 8.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 215.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 195.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6388, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8142. However, in the short run, Helbiz Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5407. Second resistance stands at $0.6604. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7907. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2907, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1604. The third support level lies at $0.0407 if the price breaches the second support level.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 22.02 million based on 49,798K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 12,830 K and income totals -71,970 K. The company made 4,360 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -19,740 K in sales during its previous quarter.