Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) 20 Days SMA touches 8.31%: The odds favor the bear

On October 18, 2022, Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE: HEP) opened at $17.92, higher 3.74% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.86 and dropped to $17.92 before settling in for the closing price of $17.92. Price fluctuations for HEP have ranged from $15.12 to $20.34 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 4.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 26.10% at the time writing. With a float of $45.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.44 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 302 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.55, operating margin of +43.99, and the pretax margin is +45.68.

Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Holly Energy Partners L.P. is 63.94%, while institutional ownership is 26.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 19,760. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,235 shares at a rate of $16.00, taking the stock ownership to the 30,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s Director sold 8,809 for $16.25, making the entire transaction worth $143,146. This insider now owns 20,194 shares in total.

Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.39) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +43.32 while generating a return on equity of 52.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.80% during the next five years compared to 3.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE: HEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP)

Looking closely at Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE: HEP), its last 5-days average volume was 0.28 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.63.

During the past 100 days, Holly Energy Partners L.P.’s (HEP) raw stochastic average was set at 71.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.61. However, in the short run, Holly Energy Partners L.P.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.99. Second resistance stands at $19.40. The third major resistance level sits at $19.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.52. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.11.

Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE: HEP) Key Stats

There are currently 126,440K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.35 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 494,500 K according to its annual income of 214,950 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 135,770 K and its income totaled 56,790 K.