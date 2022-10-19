Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 10.63% last month.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) kicked off on October 18, 2022, at the price of $0.3794, up 0.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.382 and dropped to $0.369 before settling in for the closing price of $0.38. Over the past 52 weeks, IMPP has traded in a range of $0.26-$9.70.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -823.20%. With a float of $189.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $190.25 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is -13.50, operating margin of -20.08, and the pretax margin is -20.96.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Imperial Petroleum Inc. is 0.54%, while institutional ownership is 2.80%.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -20.96 while generating a return on equity of -3.15.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -823.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s (IMPP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.01

Technical Analysis of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.33 million. That was inferior than the volume of 31.34 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s (IMPP) raw stochastic average was set at 16.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3618, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9759. However, in the short run, Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3828. Second resistance stands at $0.3889. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3958. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3698, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3629. The third support level lies at $0.3568 if the price breaches the second support level.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 71.66 million has total of 142,837K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 17,360 K in contrast with the sum of -3,640 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 11,350 K and last quarter income was 90 K.