Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) last year’s performance of -28.85% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) kicked off on October 18, 2022, at the price of $94.18, up 1.01% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $94.45 and dropped to $91.9905 before settling in for the closing price of $91.78. Over the past 52 weeks, ICE has traded in a range of $88.60-$139.79.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.00% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 90.80%. With a float of $550.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $558.00 million.

The firm has a total of 8936 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.57, operating margin of +47.42, and the pretax margin is +56.15.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Financial Data & Stock Exchanges Industry. The insider ownership of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 92.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 21, was worth 949,552. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $94.96, taking the stock ownership to the 3,001,705 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 21, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 87,377 for $94.95, making the entire transaction worth $8,296,341. This insider now owns 1,255,207 shares in total.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.42) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +39.99 while generating a return on equity of 19.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.45% during the next five years compared to 24.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s (ICE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.98, a number that is poised to hit 1.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Intercontinental Exchange Inc., ICE], we can find that recorded value of 2.9 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.41.

During the past 100 days, Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s (ICE) raw stochastic average was set at 16.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $99.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $110.79. Now, the first resistance to watch is $94.11. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $95.51. The third major resistance level sits at $96.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $91.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $90.59. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $89.19.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 53.11 billion has total of 558,458K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,146 M in contrast with the sum of 4,058 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,814 M and last quarter income was 555,000 K.