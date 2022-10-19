International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) 20 Days SMA touches 0.28%: The odds favor the bear

On October 18, 2022, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) opened at $91.74, higher 3.39% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $93.76 and dropped to $91.42 before settling in for the closing price of $89.65. Price fluctuations for IFF have ranged from $83.14 to $155.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 30.20% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -65.20% at the time writing. With a float of $254.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $255.00 million.

The firm has a total of 24000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.75, operating margin of +7.65, and the pretax margin is +3.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 93.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 1,250,000. In this transaction EVP, Operations of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $125.00, taking the stock ownership to the 17,237 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s President, Scent sold 629 for $132.59, making the entire transaction worth $83,399. This insider now owns 8,180 shares in total.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.33) by $0.34. This company achieved a net margin of +2.30 while generating a return on equity of 1.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -65.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.55% during the next five years compared to -26.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.49, a number that is poised to hit 1.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., IFF], we can find that recorded value of 1.97 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.17.

During the past 100 days, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s (IFF) raw stochastic average was set at 18.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.06% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $105.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $121.95. Now, the first resistance to watch is $93.83. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $94.96. The third major resistance level sits at $96.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $91.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $90.28. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $89.15.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) Key Stats

There are currently 254,947K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 23.65 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,656 M according to its annual income of 270,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,307 M and its income totaled 107,000 K.