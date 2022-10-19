Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 4.21%

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) kicked off on October 18, 2022, at the price of $195.94, up 1.90% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $199.77 and dropped to $192.395 before settling in for the closing price of $190.12. Over the past 52 weeks, ISRG has traded in a range of $180.07-$369.69.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 16.10% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 58.60%. With a float of $355.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $358.10 million.

In an organization with 9793 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.00, operating margin of +31.89, and the pretax margin is +33.10.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. The insider ownership of Intuitive Surgical Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 86.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 08, was worth 1,343,584. In this transaction Director of this company sold 6,375 shares at a rate of $210.76, taking the stock ownership to the 11,224 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Director sold 600 for $237.03, making the entire transaction worth $142,218. This insider now owns 720 shares in total.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.19) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +29.85 while generating a return on equity of 15.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.45% during the next five years compared to 17.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s (ISRG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 55.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.92, a number that is poised to hit 1.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.29 million. That was better than the volume of 2.07 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.37.

During the past 100 days, Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s (ISRG) raw stochastic average was set at 20.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $207.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $243.51. However, in the short run, Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $198.20. Second resistance stands at $202.67. The third major resistance level sits at $205.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $190.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $187.92. The third support level lies at $183.45 if the price breaches the second support level.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 71.95 billion has total of 357,111K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,710 M in contrast with the sum of 1,705 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,522 M and last quarter income was 307,800 K.