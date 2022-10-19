Investors finally get a glimpse of Celanese Corporation (CE) volume hitting the figure of 1.14 million.

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) stock priced at $94.82, up 3.20% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $95.85 and dropped to $93.71 before settling in for the closing price of $91.97. CE’s price has ranged from $86.71 to $176.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 9.60% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 1.20%. With a float of $108.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.39 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8529 employees.

Celanese Corporation (CE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Celanese Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 97.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 25, was worth 255,130. In this transaction SVP, EM of this company bought 1,800 shares at a rate of $141.74, taking the stock ownership to the 33,366 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 05, when Company’s SVP, HR (CHRO) sold 512 for $170.00, making the entire transaction worth $87,040. This insider now owns 3,614 shares in total.

Celanese Corporation (CE) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $4.99 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.23% during the next five years compared to 22.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Celanese Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 18.10, a number that is poised to hit 3.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Celanese Corporation (CE)

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) saw its 5-day average volume 1.14 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.11.

During the past 100 days, Celanese Corporation’s (CE) raw stochastic average was set at 10.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $104.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $132.53. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $95.94 in the near term. At $96.96, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $98.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $93.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $92.68. The third support level lies at $91.66 if the price breaches the second support level.

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.81 billion, the company has a total of 108,349K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,537 M while annual income is 1,890 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,486 M while its latest quarter income was 434,000 K.