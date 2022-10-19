Investors finally get a glimpse of Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) volume hitting the figure of 1.45 million.

A new trading day began on October 18, 2022, with Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) stock priced at $10.51, up 3.72% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.90 and dropped to $10.50 before settling in for the closing price of $10.22. XM’s price has ranged from $9.32 to $48.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 41.40% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -278.50%. With a float of $147.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $582.32 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4808 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.92, operating margin of -96.82, and the pretax margin is -97.35.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Qualtrics International Inc. is 19.30%, while institutional ownership is 80.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 11, was worth 2,010,718. In this transaction Director of this company bought 72,075 shares at a rate of $27.90, taking the stock ownership to the 2,286,624 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Director bought 100,497 for $28.52, making the entire transaction worth $2,866,044. This insider now owns 2,219,883 shares in total.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.04 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -98.46 while generating a return on equity of -110.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -278.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Qualtrics International Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Qualtrics International Inc. (XM)

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) saw its 5-day average volume 1.25 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, Qualtrics International Inc.’s (XM) raw stochastic average was set at 19.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.07. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.83 in the near term. At $11.07, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.27. The third support level lies at $10.03 if the price breaches the second support level.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.25 billion, the company has a total of 581,280K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,076 M while annual income is -1,059 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 356,370 K while its latest quarter income was -279,250 K.