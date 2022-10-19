Investors finally get a glimpse of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) volume hitting the figure of 2.06 million.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) kicked off on October 18, 2022, at the price of $21.65, up 2.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.295 and dropped to $20.825 before settling in for the closing price of $20.58. Over the past 52 weeks, SHLS has traded in a range of $9.58-$36.86.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -88.80%. With a float of $111.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.49 million.

In an organization with 697 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.67, operating margin of +18.07, and the pretax margin is +1.89.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Solar Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 14, was worth 50,586. In this transaction General Counsel of this company sold 2,034 shares at a rate of $24.87, taking the stock ownership to the 90,395 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 14, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 20,514 for $24.94, making the entire transaction worth $511,646. This insider now owns 668,314 shares in total.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.07) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +1.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -88.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s (SHLS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.37 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.42 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.57.

During the past 100 days, Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s (SHLS) raw stochastic average was set at 49.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.40. However, in the short run, Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.05. Second resistance stands at $22.91. The third major resistance level sits at $23.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.97. The third support level lies at $19.11 if the price breaches the second support level.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.73 billion has total of 167,202K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 213,210 K in contrast with the sum of 2,350 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 73,490 K and last quarter income was 4,400 K.