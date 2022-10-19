Investors finally get a glimpse of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) volume hitting the figure of 1.79 million.

On October 18, 2022, Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) opened at $1.18, higher 1.74% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.2198 and dropped to $1.15 before settling in for the closing price of $1.15. Price fluctuations for YSG have ranged from $0.39 to $3.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 61.30% at the time writing. With a float of $391.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $618.78 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3497 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +66.76, operating margin of -27.81, and the pretax margin is -26.61.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Yatsen Holding Limited is 6.44%, while institutional ownership is 24.70%.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -26.38 while generating a return on equity of -24.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) saw its 5-day average volume 1.0 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Yatsen Holding Limited’s (YSG) raw stochastic average was set at 42.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 124.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1326, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1126. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.2099 in the near term. At $1.2497, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2797. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1401, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1101. The third support level lies at $1.0703 if the price breaches the second support level.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Key Stats

There are currently 430,657K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 522.86 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 916,420 K according to its annual income of -241,770 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 142,100 K and its income totaled -39,700 K.