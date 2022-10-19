Investors must take note of DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s (DD) performance last week, which was 6.51%.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) kicked off on October 18, 2022, at the price of $54.62, up 3.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.305 and dropped to $54.05 before settling in for the closing price of $53.22. Over the past 52 weeks, DD has traded in a range of $49.52-$85.16.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales slided by -19.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 197.50%. With a float of $492.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $505.40 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 28000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.16, operating margin of +17.31, and the pretax margin is +13.19.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of DuPont de Nemours Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 74.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 14, was worth 388,025. In this transaction President, Mobility & Material of this company sold 4,565 shares at a rate of $85.00, taking the stock ownership to the 67,440 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 13, when Company’s President, Water & Protection sold 2,183 for $84.00, making the entire transaction worth $183,372. This insider now owns 15,096 shares in total.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.95) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +10.54 while generating a return on equity of 5.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 197.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.73% during the next five years compared to -21.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s (DD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD)

The latest stats from [DuPont de Nemours Inc., DD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.91 million was inferior to 2.98 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.88.

During the past 100 days, DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s (DD) raw stochastic average was set at 29.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.64% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.68. Now, the first resistance to watch is $55.63. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $56.10. The third major resistance level sits at $56.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.59. The third support level lies at $53.12 if the price breaches the second support level.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 28.28 billion has total of 500,902K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 16,653 M in contrast with the sum of 6,467 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,322 M and last quarter income was 787,000 K.