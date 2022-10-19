Investors must take note of KULR Technology Group Inc.’s (KULR) performance last week, which was 17.86%.

On October 18, 2022, KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) opened at $1.12, higher 24.53% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.39 and dropped to $1.08 before settling in for the closing price of $1.06. Price fluctuations for KULR have ranged from $1.02 to $3.81 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 222.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -328.00% at the time writing. With a float of $68.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.55 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 52 employees.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of KULR Technology Group Inc. is 35.81%, while institutional ownership is 5.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02, was worth 25,757. In this transaction Chief Technical Officer of this company sold 18,398 shares at a rate of $1.40, taking the stock ownership to the 770,360 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Chief Technical Officer sold 39,384 for $1.41, making the entire transaction worth $55,531. This insider now owns 788,758 shares in total.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -328.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 66.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR)

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.6 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, KULR Technology Group Inc.’s (KULR) raw stochastic average was set at 34.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 109.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 74.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4136, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7839. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.4467 in the near term. At $1.5733, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7567. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9533. The third support level lies at $0.8267 if the price breaches the second support level.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) Key Stats

There are currently 107,347K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 145.82 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,410 K according to its annual income of -11,910 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 590 K and its income totaled -5,250 K.