Last month’s performance of -20.49% for Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) is certainly impressive

On October 18, 2022, Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) opened at $250.63, higher 3.77% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $253.9999 and dropped to $245.2601 before settling in for the closing price of $242.29. Price fluctuations for ENPH have ranged from $113.40 to $324.84 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 33.80% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 7.80% at the time writing. With a float of $132.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.20 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2260 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.12, operating margin of +15.97, and the pretax margin is +8.75.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Solar industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Enphase Energy Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 75.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 13, was worth 10,699,271. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 36,083 shares at a rate of $296.52, taking the stock ownership to the 1,095,133 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s President & CEO sold 82,835 for $301.02, making the entire transaction worth $24,934,670. This insider now owns 1,131,216 shares in total.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.84) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +10.52 while generating a return on equity of 31.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 32.23% during the next five years compared to 22.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 20.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 76.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.42, a number that is poised to hit 1.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH)

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) saw its 5-day average volume 3.21 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 15.71.

During the past 100 days, Enphase Energy Inc.’s (ENPH) raw stochastic average was set at 53.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $286.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $206.52. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $255.19 in the near term. At $258.97, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $263.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $246.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $241.49. The third support level lies at $237.71 if the price breaches the second support level.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) Key Stats

There are currently 135,457K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 35.61 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,382 M according to its annual income of 145,450 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 530,200 K and its income totaled 76,980 K.