Last month’s performance of -6.20% for KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on October 18, 2022, with KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) stock priced at $46.58, up 2.79% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.96 and dropped to $45.73 before settling in for the closing price of $45.18. KKR’s price has ranged from $41.77 to $83.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 50.40% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 116.10%. With a float of $738.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $859.83 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3238 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.62, operating margin of +66.77, and the pretax margin is +72.33.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of KKR & Co. Inc. is 11.90%, while institutional ownership is 55.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 13, was worth 81,075,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 5,750,000 shares at a rate of $14.10, taking the stock ownership to the 572,354 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 16, when Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 60,000 for $56.94, making the entire transaction worth $3,416,568. This insider now owns 1,474,144 shares in total.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.1 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +24.73 while generating a return on equity of 29.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 116.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.65% during the next five years compared to 64.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are KKR & Co. Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) saw its 5-day average volume 3.2 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.93.

During the past 100 days, KKR & Co. Inc.’s (KKR) raw stochastic average was set at 29.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 44.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $54.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 41.01 billion, the company has a total of 859,833K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 16,236 M while annual income is 4,666 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 330,070 K while its latest quarter income was -810,680 K.