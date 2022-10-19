Last month’s performance of -7.31% for Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) is certainly impressive

Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRTN) on October 18, 2022, started off the session at the price of $20.19, plunging -7.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.56 and dropped to $18.265 before settling in for the closing price of $20.00. Within the past 52 weeks, MRTN’s price has moved between $15.48 and $23.43.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 7.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 22.60%. With a float of $57.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $81.69 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4007 workers is very important to gauge.

Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Trucking industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Marten Transport Ltd. is 23.00%, while institutional ownership is 73.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 236,430. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,313 shares at a rate of $22.93, taking the stock ownership to the 195,475 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17, when Company’s Director sold 3,000 for $19.93, making the entire transaction worth $59,796. This insider now owns 45,674 shares in total.

Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.32) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 20.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRTN) Trading Performance Indicators

Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN)

The latest stats from [Marten Transport Ltd., MRTN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.53 million was superior to 0.46 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.76.

During the past 100 days, Marten Transport Ltd.’s (MRTN) raw stochastic average was set at 32.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.36. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.97. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $21.41. The third major resistance level sits at $22.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.82. The third support level lies at $15.38 if the price breaches the second support level.

Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRTN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.55 billion based on 81,019K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 973,640 K and income totals 85,430 K. The company made 329,570 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 31,660 K in sales during its previous quarter.