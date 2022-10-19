Lemonade Inc. (LMND) volume exceeds 1.47 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) kicked off on October 18, 2022, at the price of $22.33, up 9.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.4901 and dropped to $22.10 before settling in for the closing price of $21.45. Over the past 52 weeks, LMND has traded in a range of $15.99-$79.54.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -8.50%. With a float of $48.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.82 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1119 employees.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty Industry. The insider ownership of Lemonade Inc. is 30.32%, while institutional ownership is 32.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 162,056. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,500 shares at a rate of $21.61, taking the stock ownership to the 106,670 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s Director sold 5,000 for $20.32, making the entire transaction worth $101,600. This insider now owns 114,170 shares in total.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$1.21 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$1.43) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -288.98 while generating a return on equity of -31.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Lemonade Inc.’s (LMND) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.53, a number that is poised to hit -1.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lemonade Inc. (LMND)

Looking closely at Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND), its last 5-days average volume was 1.05 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.65.

During the past 100 days, Lemonade Inc.’s (LMND) raw stochastic average was set at 43.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.91. However, in the short run, Lemonade Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.93. Second resistance stands at $24.41. The third major resistance level sits at $25.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.63. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $21.15.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.78 billion has total of 68,946K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 128,400 K in contrast with the sum of -241,300 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 50,000 K and last quarter income was -67,900 K.