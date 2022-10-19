Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) to new highs

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) on October 18, 2022, started off the session at the price of $12.10, soaring 1.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.30 and dropped to $11.86 before settling in for the closing price of $11.84. Within the past 52 weeks, DNB’s price has moved between $11.43 and $21.15.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 73.40%. With a float of $329.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $429.10 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6296 employees.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Financial Data & Stock Exchanges industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 86.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 13, was worth 18,532,127. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,357,665 shares at a rate of $13.65, taking the stock ownership to the 79,048,691 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 05, when Company’s Director sold 7,871,685 for $13.81, making the entire transaction worth $108,707,970. This insider now owns 80,406,356 shares in total.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.23) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 73.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.40% during the next five years compared to -21.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) Trading Performance Indicators

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB)

Looking closely at Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB), its last 5-days average volume was 1.91 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s (DNB) raw stochastic average was set at 9.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.24. However, in the short run, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.23. Second resistance stands at $12.49. The third major resistance level sits at $12.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.61. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.35.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.29 billion based on 433,799K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,166 M and income totals -71,700 K. The company made 537,300 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.