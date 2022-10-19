LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) kicked off at the price of $80.22: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On October 18, 2022, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) opened at $80.20, higher 2.43% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $81.12 and dropped to $79.03 before settling in for the closing price of $78.32. Price fluctuations for LYB have ranged from $71.46 to $112.53 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.60% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 294.90% at the time writing. With a float of $254.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $328.00 million.

The firm has a total of 19100 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 69.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 3,758,485. In this transaction EVP & CFO of this company sold 33,880 shares at a rate of $110.94, taking the stock ownership to the 39,612 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 07, when Company’s Director sold 2,640 for $111.44, making the entire transaction worth $294,204. This insider now owns 7,020 shares in total.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.52) by $0.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 294.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -14.57% during the next five years compared to 12.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 16.46, a number that is poised to hit 2.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [LyondellBasell Industries N.V., LYB], we can find that recorded value of 1.96 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.51.

During the past 100 days, LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s (LYB) raw stochastic average was set at 19.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $82.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $94.98. Now, the first resistance to watch is $81.22. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $82.21. The third major resistance level sits at $83.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $79.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $78.03. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $77.04.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) Key Stats

There are currently 326,206K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 26.91 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 46,173 M according to its annual income of 5,610 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 14,838 M and its income totaled 1,644 M.