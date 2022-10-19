Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) average volume reaches $2.75M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) on October 18, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.46, plunging -3.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.49 and dropped to $2.325 before settling in for the closing price of $2.43. Within the past 52 weeks, NNDM’s price has moved between $2.17 and $6.74.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 196.20% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 28.10%. With a float of $255.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $257.41 million.

The firm has a total of 345 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -48.63, operating margin of -791.38, and the pretax margin is -1960.64.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Computer Hardware industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Nano Dimension Ltd. is 0.83%, while institutional ownership is 25.70%.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.04) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1913.44 while generating a return on equity of -19.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Trading Performance Indicators

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 36.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 20.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.96

Technical Analysis of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Nano Dimension Ltd., NNDM], we can find that recorded value of 2.17 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Nano Dimension Ltd.’s (NNDM) raw stochastic average was set at 7.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.16. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.45. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.55. The third major resistance level sits at $2.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.22. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.12.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 617.86 million based on 248,822K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,490 K and income totals -200,780 K. The company made 11,100 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -39,730 K in sales during its previous quarter.