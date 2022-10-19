Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) volume exceeds 1.75 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on October 18, 2022, with Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) stock priced at $5.73, up 11.07% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.83 and dropped to $5.35 before settling in for the closing price of $4.88. NTCO’s price has ranged from $4.66 to $15.81 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -207.10%. With a float of $689.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $689.79 million.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.09 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -207.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO)

Looking closely at Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.96 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s (NTCO) raw stochastic average was set at 27.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.30. However, in the short run, Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.72. Second resistance stands at $6.01. The third major resistance level sits at $6.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.05. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.76.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.84 billion, the company has a total of 691,544K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,443 M while annual income is 194,190 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,768 M while its latest quarter income was -155,800 K.