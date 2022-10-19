No matter how cynical the overall market is Campbell Soup Company (CPB) performance over the last week is recorded 3.97%

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) kicked off on October 18, 2022, at the price of $50.28, up 1.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $50.67 and dropped to $50.13 before settling in for the closing price of $50.01. Over the past 52 weeks, CPB has traded in a range of $39.76-$51.94.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 8.00% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -24.20%. With a float of $191.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $298.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 14700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.68, operating margin of +13.64, and the pretax margin is +11.39.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Campbell Soup Company is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 53.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03, was worth 170,460. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 3,600 shares at a rate of $47.35, taking the stock ownership to the 14,445 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 02, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 18,321 for $50.00, making the entire transaction worth $916,061. This insider now owns 111,598 shares in total.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2022, the organization reported $0.7 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.61) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +8.84 while generating a return on equity of 23.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.87% during the next five years compared to -3.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Campbell Soup Company’s (CPB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Campbell Soup Company (CPB)

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) saw its 5-day average volume 2.47 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.05.

During the past 100 days, Campbell Soup Company’s (CPB) raw stochastic average was set at 85.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.46% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 18.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.92. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $50.77 in the near term. At $50.99, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $51.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.91. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $49.69.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 15.21 billion has total of 299,364K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,562 M in contrast with the sum of 757,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,987 M and last quarter income was 96,000 K.