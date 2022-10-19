No matter how cynical the overall market is, ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) performance over the last week is recorded 0.09%

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG) kicked off on October 18, 2022, at the price of $22.47. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.61 and dropped to $22.43 before settling in for the closing price of $22.54. Over the past 52 weeks, FORG has traded in a range of $11.94-$36.00.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -117.30%. With a float of $7.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $84.44 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 786 employees.

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of ForgeRock Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 60.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 33,500. In this transaction Chief Product Officer & EVP of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $16.75, taking the stock ownership to the 121,654 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 10, when Company’s Chief Product Officer & EVP sold 9,000 for $25.91, making the entire transaction worth $233,215. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.16) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -117.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ForgeRock Inc.’s (FORG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ForgeRock Inc. (FORG)

Looking closely at ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG), its last 5-days average volume was 3.91 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 98.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.94.

During the past 100 days, ForgeRock Inc.’s (FORG) raw stochastic average was set at 77.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 163.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 95.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.62. However, in the short run, ForgeRock Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.62. Second resistance stands at $22.71. The third major resistance level sits at $22.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.35. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $22.26.

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.92 billion has total of 85,029K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 176,930 K in contrast with the sum of -47,770 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 47,680 K and last quarter income was -22,370 K.