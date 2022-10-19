No matter how cynical the overall market is GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) performance over the last week is recorded 4.72%

October 18, 2022, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) trading session started at the price of $51.59, that was 5.37% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $52.89 and dropped to $50.69 before settling in for the closing price of $49.71. A 52-week range for GFS has been $36.81 – $79.49.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 80.40%. With a float of $538.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $540.14 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 14600 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.38, operating margin of -0.91, and the pretax margin is -2.67.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.23) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of -3.86 while generating a return on equity of -3.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.92, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS)

The latest stats from [GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc., GFS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.61 million was inferior to 2.29 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.64.

During the past 100 days, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s (GFS) raw stochastic average was set at 53.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $54.94. Now, the first resistance to watch is $53.28. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $54.19. The third major resistance level sits at $55.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $51.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.79. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $48.88.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) Key Stats

There are 531,846K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 29.74 billion. As of now, sales total 6,585 M while income totals -250,310 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,993 M while its last quarter net income were 264,000 K.