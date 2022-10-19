No matter how cynical the overall market is Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) performance over the last week is recorded 4.62%

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) on Tuesday, started off the session at the price of $71.34, soaring 3.58% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $73.20 and dropped to $70.68 before settling in for the closing price of $68.71. Within the past 52 weeks, IBKR’s price has moved between $52.18 and $82.83.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 14.80% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 34.10%. With a float of $99.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $422.72 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2780 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.58, operating margin of +68.84, and the pretax margin is +60.07.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Capital Markets industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Interactive Brokers Group Inc. is 4.70%, while institutional ownership is 86.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 29, was worth 1,174,000. In this transaction Chairman of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $58.70, taking the stock ownership to the 1,587,511 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 28, when Company’s Chairman sold 20,000 for $57.47, making the entire transaction worth $1,149,400. This insider now owns 1,607,511 shares in total.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.92) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +10.35 while generating a return on equity of 14.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.00% during the next five years compared to 21.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.57, a number that is poised to hit 0.96 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) saw its 5-day average volume 1.38 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.43.

During the past 100 days, Interactive Brokers Group Inc.’s (IBKR) raw stochastic average was set at 90.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $63.60. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $72.69 in the near term. At $74.20, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $75.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $70.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $69.16. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $67.65.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 31.07 billion based on 418,161K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,714 M and income totals 308,000 K. The company made 656,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 72,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.