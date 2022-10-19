No matter how cynical the overall market is, Quotient Limited (QTNT) performance over the last week is recorded -4.88%

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) on October 18, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.1511, plunging -7.92% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.154 and dropped to $0.136 before settling in for the closing price of $0.15. Within the past 52 weeks, QTNT’s price has moved between $0.14 and $2.97.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 11.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -1.30%. With a float of $104.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 437 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.80, operating margin of -269.58, and the pretax margin is -322.40.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Diagnostics & Research industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Quotient Limited is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 67.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 140,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 700,000 shares at a rate of $0.20, taking the stock ownership to the 1,405,879 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 13, when Company’s Director bought 100,000 for $0.18, making the entire transaction worth $18,500. This insider now owns 705,879 shares in total.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.31) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -324.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Quotient Limited (QTNT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quotient Limited (QTNT)

Looking closely at Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT), its last 5-days average volume was 1.33 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Quotient Limited’s (QTNT) raw stochastic average was set at 0.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 130.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1853, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7096. However, in the short run, Quotient Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1495. Second resistance stands at $0.1608. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1675. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1315, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1248. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1135.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 18.47 million based on 103,216K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 38,510 K and income totals -125,130 K. The company made 8,810 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -38,870 K in sales during its previous quarter.