No matter how cynical the overall market is, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) performance over the last week is recorded 33.85%

On October 18, 2022, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) opened at $3.56, higher 16.80% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.48 and dropped to $3.51 before settling in for the closing price of $3.69. Price fluctuations for RVPH have ranged from $0.53 to $4.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 53.40% at the time writing. With a float of $14.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.13 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 5 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 9.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 30, was worth 83,000. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $1.66, taking the stock ownership to the 100,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 30, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 50,000 for $1.21, making the entire transaction worth $60,670. This insider now owns 50,000 shares in total.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.28) by -$0.12. This company achieved a return on equity of -47.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.75 million, its volume of 0.82 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s (RVPH) raw stochastic average was set at 95.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 144.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 174.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.78. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.69 in the near term. At $5.07, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.13. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.75.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) Key Stats

There are currently 20,443K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 96.80 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -8,520 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -5,341 K.