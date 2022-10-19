No matter how cynical the overall market is The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) performance over the last week is recorded 3.51%

October 18, 2022, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) trading session started at the price of $11.76, that was 0.88% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.81 and dropped to $11.31 before settling in for the closing price of $11.41. A 52-week range for GT has been $10.07 – $24.89.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 2.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 154.00%. With a float of $281.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $284.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 72000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.11, operating margin of +5.83, and the pretax margin is +2.94.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stocks. The insider ownership of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is 0.41%, while institutional ownership is 83.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 08, was worth 3,912,149. In this transaction Chairman of the Bd, CEO & Pres of this company sold 175,197 shares at a rate of $22.33, taking the stock ownership to the 483,953 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 19, when Company’s President, Americas sold 54,302 for $21.88, making the entire transaction worth $1,188,128. This insider now owns 109,721 shares in total.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.21) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +4.37 while generating a return on equity of 18.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 154.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.13% during the next five years compared to -9.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT)

The latest stats from [The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, GT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.14 million was inferior to 5.42 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s (GT) raw stochastic average was set at 25.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.78. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.04. The third major resistance level sits at $12.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.04. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.78.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) Key Stats

There are 282,803K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.34 billion. As of now, sales total 17,478 M while income totals 764,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 5,212 M while its last quarter net income were 166,000 K.