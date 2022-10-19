Now that 1Life Healthcare Inc.’s volume has hit 2.34 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) on Tuesday, started off the session at the price of $17.06, soaring 0.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.11 and dropped to $17.06 before settling in for the closing price of $17.00. Within the past 52 weeks, ONEM’s price has moved between $5.94 and $24.59.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -118.70%. With a float of $178.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $194.49 million.

In an organization with 3090 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Health Information Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of 1Life Healthcare Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 84.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 07, was worth 23,348,066. In this transaction Chair, CEO and President of this company sold 1,371,117 shares at a rate of $17.03, taking the stock ownership to the 99,748 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 06, when Company’s Chair, CEO and President sold 1,825,289 for $17.08, making the entire transaction worth $31,181,960. This insider now owns 99,748 shares in total.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.49) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) Trading Performance Indicators

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.96, a number that is poised to hit -0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.56 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.59 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, 1Life Healthcare Inc.’s (ONEM) raw stochastic average was set at 95.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 6.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.18. However, in the short run, 1Life Healthcare Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.11. Second resistance stands at $17.13. The third major resistance level sits at $17.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.03. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.01.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.35 billion based on 195,182K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 623,320 K and income totals -254,640 K. The company made 255,840 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -93,810 K in sales during its previous quarter.