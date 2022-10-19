OceanPal Inc. (OP) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 4,570 K

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) on October 18, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.30, plunging -9.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.30 and dropped to $0.234 before settling in for the closing price of $0.28. Within the past 52 weeks, OP’s price has moved between $0.25 and $12.09.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 101.70%. With a float of $29.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.88 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.42, operating margin of +10.04, and the pretax margin is +10.04.

OceanPal Inc. (OP) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Marine Shipping industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of OceanPal Inc. is 2.11%, while institutional ownership is 4.00%.

OceanPal Inc. (OP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +10.04 while generating a return on equity of 0.32.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) Trading Performance Indicators

OceanPal Inc. (OP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03

Technical Analysis of OceanPal Inc. (OP)

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) saw its 5-day average volume 0.49 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, OceanPal Inc.’s (OP) raw stochastic average was set at 3.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3790, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6021. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2887 in the near term. At $0.3273, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3547. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2227, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1953. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1567.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.42 million based on 8,820K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,411 K and income totals -3,796 K. The company made 4,570 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 650 K in sales during its previous quarter.