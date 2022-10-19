Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) average volume reaches $1.23M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

October 18, 2022, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) trading session started at the price of $55.24, that was 3.46% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $56.015 and dropped to $53.96 before settling in for the closing price of $54.01. A 52-week range for OLLI has been $37.67 – $75.27.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 14.50% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -34.10%. With a float of $58.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.58 million.

The firm has a total of 4700 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.76, operating margin of +12.22, and the pretax margin is +11.66.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 4/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.3) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +8.98 while generating a return on equity of 12.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.90% during the next five years compared to 20.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.49, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc., OLLI], we can find that recorded value of 1.39 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.47.

During the past 100 days, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s (OLLI) raw stochastic average was set at 40.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.54. Now, the first resistance to watch is $56.61. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $57.34. The third major resistance level sits at $58.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.23. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $52.50.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) Key Stats

There are 62,590K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.55 billion. As of now, sales total 1,753 M while income totals 157,460 K. Its latest quarter income was 452,480 K while its last quarter net income were 14,100 K.