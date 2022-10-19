Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) last year’s performance of -79.23% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) stock priced at $1.44, up 12.95% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.58 and dropped to $1.44 before settling in for the closing price of $1.39. PRTY’s price has ranged from $1.04 to $9.21 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -1.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 98.90%. With a float of $109.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.60 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 6400 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.38, operating margin of +4.46, and the pretax margin is -0.04.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Party City Holdco Inc. is 5.60%, while institutional ownership is 70.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 642,566. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 444,375 shares at a rate of $1.45, taking the stock ownership to the 19,557,248 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 08, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 470,000 for $3.46, making the entire transaction worth $1,627,939. This insider now owns 20,001,623 shares in total.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.22 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -0.30 while generating a return on equity of -9.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.58% during the next five years compared to -15.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Party City Holdco Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.97, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.92 million, its volume of 3.74 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Party City Holdco Inc.’s (PRTY) raw stochastic average was set at 30.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 92.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8316, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.7137. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.6200 in the near term. At $1.6700, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7600. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3900. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.3400.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 176.06 million, the company has a total of 112,996K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,171 M while annual income is -6,530 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 527,450 K while its latest quarter income was 162,170 K.