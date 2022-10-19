Recent developments with American Tower Corporation (AMT) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.55 cents.

On October 18, 2022, American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) opened at $194.52, higher 2.46% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $197.94 and dropped to $194.22 before settling in for the closing price of $192.49. Price fluctuations for AMT have ranged from $178.17 to $294.40 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 10.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 49.50% at the time writing. With a float of $464.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $465.59 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6378 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.41, operating margin of +37.88, and the pretax margin is +30.24.

American Tower Corporation (AMT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Specialty industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of American Tower Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 93.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 01, was worth 37,941. In this transaction Director of this company sold 150 shares at a rate of $252.94, taking the stock ownership to the 6,421 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 01, when Company’s Director sold 150 for $254.53, making the entire transaction worth $38,180. This insider now owns 6,571 shares in total.

American Tower Corporation (AMT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.96) by $0.99. This company achieved a net margin of +27.44 while generating a return on equity of 55.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.50% during the next five years compared to 23.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for American Tower Corporation (AMT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 254.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.08, a number that is poised to hit 1.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Tower Corporation (AMT)

The latest stats from [American Tower Corporation, AMT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.97 million was superior to 1.95 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.84.

During the past 100 days, American Tower Corporation’s (AMT) raw stochastic average was set at 18.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $240.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $247.53. Now, the first resistance to watch is $198.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $200.18. The third major resistance level sits at $202.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $194.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $192.74. The third support level lies at $191.26 if the price breaches the second support level.

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) Key Stats

There are currently 465,587K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 93.84 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,357 M according to its annual income of 2,568 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,674 M and its income totaled 898,200 K.