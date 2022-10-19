Recent developments with Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.88 cents.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) on October 18, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.3503, soaring 6.70% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.45 and dropped to $0.3115 before settling in for the closing price of $0.30. Within the past 52 weeks, YVR’s price has moved between $0.28 and $1.94.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company slipped by -8.70% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -82.60%. With a float of $14.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.02 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 26 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -365.48, operating margin of -800.69, and the pretax margin is -1665.45.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Liquid Media Group Ltd. is 21.60%, while institutional ownership is 0.80%.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -1664.44 while generating a return on equity of -177.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -82.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) Trading Performance Indicators

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.78

Technical Analysis of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR)

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.51 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s (YVR) raw stochastic average was set at 12.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3795, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5417. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4095 in the near term. At $0.4990, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5480. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2710, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2220. The third support level lies at $0.1325 if the price breaches the second support level.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.19 million based on 19,199K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 770 K and income totals -12,780 K. The company made 1,660 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,030 K in sales during its previous quarter.