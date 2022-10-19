Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 11,658 M

On October 18, 2022, Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) opened at $9.49, higher 0.75% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.53 and dropped to $9.33 before settling in for the closing price of $9.35. Price fluctuations for SBSW have ranged from $8.00 to $20.64 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 40.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 7.00% at the time writing. With a float of $172.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $705.48 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 84981 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.16, operating margin of +34.19, and the pretax margin is +26.46.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +19.20 while generating a return on equity of 44.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW)

The latest stats from [Sibanye Stillwater Limited, SBSW] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.07 million was inferior to 3.96 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s (SBSW) raw stochastic average was set at 26.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.69. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.52. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.63. The third major resistance level sits at $9.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.23. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.12.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) Key Stats

There are currently 707,560K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.79 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,658 M according to its annual income of 2,238 M.