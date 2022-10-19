Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 0 K

On October 18, 2022, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) opened at $0.1927, higher 18.32% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.201 and dropped to $0.169 before settling in for the closing price of $0.16. Price fluctuations for TENX have ranged from $0.14 to $1.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -20.70% at the time writing. With a float of $16.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.21 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 8 workers is very important to gauge.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is 18.50%, while institutional ownership is 27.50%.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.16) by $0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX)

The latest stats from [Tenax Therapeutics Inc., TENX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.14 million was superior to 0.27 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s (TENX) raw stochastic average was set at 8.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 125.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 145.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2165, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5005. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2008. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2169. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2328. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1688, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1529. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1368.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) Key Stats

There are currently 25,207K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.21 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -32,470 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -2,861 K.