Tenneco Inc. (TEN) is expecting -1.96% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On October 18, 2022, Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) opened at $18.53, higher 0.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.805 and dropped to $18.31 before settling in for the closing price of $18.48. Price fluctuations for TEN have ranged from $9.51 to $19.59 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 16.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 102.20% at the time writing. With a float of $81.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 71000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.96, operating margin of +2.74, and the pretax margin is +1.56.

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tenneco Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 84.00%.

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.65) by -$0.76. This company achieved a net margin of +0.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 102.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tenneco Inc. (TEN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tenneco Inc. (TEN)

Looking closely at Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.25 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Tenneco Inc.’s (TEN) raw stochastic average was set at 77.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.79. However, in the short run, Tenneco Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.78. Second resistance stands at $19.04. The third major resistance level sits at $19.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.05. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.79.

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) Key Stats

There are currently 83,390K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.55 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 18,035 M according to its annual income of 35,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,665 M and its income totaled -121,000 K.