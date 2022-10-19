The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,180 K

A new trading day began on October 18, 2022, with The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) stock priced at $0.099, up 9.58% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1116 and dropped to $0.099 before settling in for the closing price of $0.10. VGFC’s price has ranged from $0.09 to $1.83 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $94.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.47 million.

In an organization with 271 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -84.55, operating margin of -452.44, and the pretax margin is -445.07.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of The Very Good Food Company Inc. is 27.48%, while institutional ownership is 0.77%.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -445.07 while generating a return on equity of -160.90.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Very Good Food Company Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.38

Technical Analysis of The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.74 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.06 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, The Very Good Food Company Inc.’s (VGFC) raw stochastic average was set at 4.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 78.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1539, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3345. However, in the short run, The Very Good Food Company Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1146. Second resistance stands at $0.1194. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1272. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1020, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0942. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0894.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.01 million, the company has a total of 0K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,780 K while annual income is -43,530 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,180 K while its latest quarter income was -5,250 K.