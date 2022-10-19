Toast Inc. (TOST) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 675,000 K

Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) kicked off on October 18, 2022, at the price of $19.31, up 8.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.295 and dropped to $18.99 before settling in for the closing price of $18.68. Over the past 52 weeks, TOST has traded in a range of $11.91-$69.93.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -92.60%. With a float of $281.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $509.53 million.

In an organization with 3172 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.01, operating margin of -13.08, and the pretax margin is -28.74.

Toast Inc. (TOST) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Toast Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 74.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 04, was worth 15,351. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 889 shares at a rate of $17.27, taking the stock ownership to the 291,172 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 04, when Company’s Co-President sold 445 for $17.27, making the entire transaction worth $7,684. This insider now owns 4,314,344 shares in total.

Toast Inc. (TOST) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.13) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -28.56 while generating a return on equity of -157.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -92.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Toast Inc.’s (TOST) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Toast Inc. (TOST)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.59 million. That was better than the volume of 5.4 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.34.

During the past 100 days, Toast Inc.’s (TOST) raw stochastic average was set at 78.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.99% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.75. However, in the short run, Toast Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.71. Second resistance stands at $21.16. The third major resistance level sits at $22.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.55. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.10.

Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.92 billion has total of 511,880K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,705 M in contrast with the sum of -487,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 675,000 K and last quarter income was -54,000 K.