Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 5.44%

October 18, 2022, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) trading session started at the price of $2.46, that was 5.88% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.52 and dropped to $2.4485 before settling in for the closing price of $2.38. A 52-week range for UGP has been $2.12 – $3.12.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 7.20% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 28.00%. With a float of $748.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.09 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 16643 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.47, operating margin of +1.20, and the pretax margin is +0.93.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. stocks. The insider ownership of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is 26.80%, while institutional ownership is 3.30%.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.07) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +0.72 while generating a return on equity of 8.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.00% during the next five years compared to -12.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP)

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) saw its 5-day average volume 1.18 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s (UGP) raw stochastic average was set at 40.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.63. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.54 in the near term. At $2.57, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.42. The third support level lies at $2.40 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) Key Stats

There are 1,340,000K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.81 billion. As of now, sales total 20,334 M while income totals 157,590 K. Its latest quarter income was 7,494 M while its last quarter net income were 92,020 K.