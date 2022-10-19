Upwork Inc. (UPWK) volume exceeds 2.2 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on October 18, 2022, with Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) stock priced at $13.60, down -1.21% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.90 and dropped to $12.955 before settling in for the closing price of $13.26. UPWK’s price has ranged from $12.21 to $61.90 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 25.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -129.60%. With a float of $119.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $130.06 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 650 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.91, operating margin of -10.63, and the pretax margin is -11.16.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Staffing & Employment Services Industry. The insider ownership of Upwork Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 79.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 29, was worth 991,404. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 71,753 shares at a rate of $13.82, taking the stock ownership to the 84,109 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 19, when Company’s President & CEO sold 32,050 for $15.21, making the entire transaction worth $487,327. This insider now owns 868,251 shares in total.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.04 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -11.19 while generating a return on equity of -20.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -129.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Upwork Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Upwork Inc. (UPWK)

Looking closely at Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK), its last 5-days average volume was 1.38 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.86.

During the past 100 days, Upwork Inc.’s (UPWK) raw stochastic average was set at 6.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.69. However, in the short run, Upwork Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.68. Second resistance stands at $14.26. The third major resistance level sits at $14.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.37. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.79.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.78 billion, the company has a total of 130,531K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 502,800 K while annual income is -56,240 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 156,900 K while its latest quarter income was -23,820 K.