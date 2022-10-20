A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Aegon N.V. (AEG) as it 5-day change was 9.55%

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) open the trading on October 19, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.96% to $4.13. During the day, the stock rose to $4.17 and sunk to $4.10 before settling in for the price of $4.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEG posted a 52-week range of $3.76-$6.22.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was -0.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -45.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.03 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.78 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.54 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.89.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 20000 employees. It has generated 1,000,314 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +5.58 and Pretax Margin of +7.19.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Insurance – Diversified industry. Aegon N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.10%, in contrast to 10.00% institutional ownership.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.41) by -$0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +7.41 while generating a return on equity of 7.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aegon N.V.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -45.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.63 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 38.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 29.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aegon N.V. (AEG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.07, and its Beta score is 1.14. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.38.

In the same vein, AEG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.20, a figure that is expected to reach 0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.63 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aegon N.V. (AEG)

[Aegon N.V., AEG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.02% While, its Average True Range was 0.15.