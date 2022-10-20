A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) as it 5-day change was -3.80%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 19, 2022, Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.37% to $32.91. During the day, the stock rose to $33.67 and sunk to $32.55 before settling in for the price of $33.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BBWI posted a 52-week range of $25.75-$82.00.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was -8.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 27.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $230.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $222.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.90 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $36.71, while the 200-day Moving Average is $43.34.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 27, this organization’s Chief Supply Chain Officer sold 16,338 shares at the rate of 42.25, making the entire transaction reach 690,315 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,225. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 19, Company’s EVP and CFO sold 6,000 for 55.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 330,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 98,888 in total.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 4/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.52) by $0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 27.90% and is forecasted to reach 3.71 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.76. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.05, and its Beta score is 1.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.02. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.74.

In the same vein, BBWI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.09, a figure that is expected to reach 0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Bath & Body Works Inc., BBWI]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.26 million was inferior to the volume of 4.66 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.96% While, its Average True Range was 1.76.