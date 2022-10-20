A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) as it 5-day change was 9.42%

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) established initial surge of 2.09% at $2.44, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $2.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QUOT posted a 52-week range of $1.68-$7.92.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was 13.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 32.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $95.37 million, simultaneously with a float of $87.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $236.27 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.45.

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Quotient Technology Inc. industry. Quotient Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.30%, in contrast to 87.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 02, this organization’s Director bought 6,000 shares at the rate of 1.80, making the entire transaction reach 10,800 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 141,375. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 01, Company’s Director bought 5,000 for 1.83, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,150. This particular insider is now the holder of 375,108 in total.

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.01) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Quotient Technology Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 32.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -16.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.55.

In the same vein, QUOT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.89, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Quotient Technology Inc., QUOT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.05 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.72% While, its Average True Range was 0.13.