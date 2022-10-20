A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) as it 5-day change was -3.45%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.92% to $46.41, before settling in for the price of $47.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SCCO posted a 52-week range of $42.42-$79.32.

The Basic Materials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 15.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 34.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 116.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $773.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $85.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $37.19 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $47.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $58.79.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Copper industry. Southern Copper Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 7.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 11, this organization’s Chairman of the Board sold 200,000 shares at the rate of 74.94, making the entire transaction reach 14,987,600 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 374,966. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 10, Company’s Chairman of the Board sold 100,000 for 74.97, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,497,300. This particular insider is now the holder of 574,966 in total.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.08) by -$0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 116.30% and is forecasted to reach 2.95 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -11.95% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 34.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.74. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.30, and its Beta score is 1.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.52.

In the same vein, SCCO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.77, a figure that is expected to reach 0.60 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.95 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Southern Copper Corporation, SCCO]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.27 million was inferior to the volume of 1.35 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.61% While, its Average True Range was 1.76.